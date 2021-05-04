Varun Beverages share price gains 5% on robust Q1 numbers, bonus share approval

live bse live

Varun Beverages share price added 5 percent intraday on May 4 after the company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended March 2021(Q1) and approval of bonus share issue.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 136.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 60 crore in the year-ago.

Revenue of the company rose 33.6% at Rs 2,270 crore versus Rs 1,699 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations (EBITDA) was up 40.8% at Rs 381.6 crore and margin was at 16.8 percent.

The company board has approved the bonus share in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs 10 each for every 2 existing equity shares of Rs 10 each held as on a record date.

At 12:40 hrs, Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 1,016.35, up Rs 12.65, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,095.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 571.60 on 23 February, 2021 and 22 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.25 percent below its 52-week high and 77.81 percent above its 52-week low.