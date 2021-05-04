MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Varun Beverages share price gains 5% on robust Q1 numbers, bonus share approval

The company board has approved the bonus share in the ratio of 1 equity share for every 2 existing equity shares held.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 01:05 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Varun Beverages share price added 5 percent intraday on May 4 after the company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended March 2021(Q1) and approval of bonus share issue.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 136.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 60 crore in the year-ago.

Revenue of the company rose 33.6% at Rs 2,270 crore versus Rs 1,699 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations (EBITDA) was up 40.8% at Rs 381.6 crore and margin was at 16.8 percent.

The company board has approved the bonus share in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs 10 each for every 2 existing equity shares of Rs 10 each held as on a record date.

Close

At 12:40 hrs, Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 1,016.35, up Rs 12.65, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,095.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 571.60 on 23 February, 2021 and 22 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.25 percent below its 52-week high and 77.81 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Varun Beverages
first published: May 4, 2021 01:05 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.