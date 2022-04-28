Varun Beverages rises 3% as board to consider bonus share issue today

Varun Beverages share price rose more than three percent intraday on April 28 as the board is going to consider a bonus share issue in its meeting today.

The board of Varun Beverages, franchisee bottler of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo, is also going to consider and approve unaudited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended March in today's meeting.

At 10:05 hrs Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 1,065.00, up Rs 27.95 or 2.70 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 1,140 and a 52 week low of Rs 603.37 on 26 April 2022 and 28 April 2021 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.58 percent below its 52 week high and 76.51 percent above its 52 week low.

The share price rose 43 and 72 percent in last nine months and one year respectively.