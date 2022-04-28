English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Today, 4pm onwards. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Varun Beverages rises 3% as board to consider bonus share issue today

    The board of Varun Beverages is also going to consider and approve unaudited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended March in today's meeting

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
    Varun Beverages

    Varun Beverages

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Varun Beverages share price rose more than three percent intraday on April 28 as the board is going to consider a bonus share issue in its meeting today.

    The board of Varun Beverages, franchisee bottler of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo, is also going to consider and approve unaudited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended March in today's meeting.

    At 10:05 hrs Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 1,065.00, up Rs 27.95 or 2.70 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 1,140 and a 52 week low of Rs 603.37 on 26 April 2022 and 28 April 2021 respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 6.58 percent below its 52 week high and 76.51 percent above its 52 week low.

    Close
    The share price rose 43 and 72 percent in last nine months and one year respectively.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Varun Beverages
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 10:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.