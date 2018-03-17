App
Mar 17, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vanguard Group buys shares of Capital First, Eris Life, Graphite India

Vanguard Group bought 13,59,933 shares of Graphite India at Rs 776.06.

Vanguard Group has bought shares of Capital First, Eris Life and Graphite India.

On March 16, 2018 Vanguard Group bought 9,31,292 shares of Capital First at Rs 648.65 and bought 10,12,102 shares of Eris Lifesciences at Rs 814.88 on the NSE.

Also, Vanguard Group bought 13,59,933 shares of Graphite India at Rs 776.06.

On Friday, Capital First ended at Rs 648.45, up 0.26 percent, Eris Lifesciences ended at Rs 814.80, down 1.10 percent.

Graphite India ended at Rs 775.20, up 2.94 percent on the NSE.

