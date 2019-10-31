Value Line Pte sells 54.67 lakh shares of SBI Life Insurance; stock falls 1%

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,030 and 52-week low of Rs 495 on October 30 and October 19, respectively
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company declined a percent intraday on October 31 after Value Line Pte sold shares in the company via a bulk deal.
Value Line sold 54.67 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 976.25 per share, as per bulk deal data on the NSE.
At 15:14 hrs SBI Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 991.20, down Rs 8.55, or 0.86 percent.
The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,030 and 52-week low of Rs 495 on October 30 and October 19, respectively. The stock is currently trading 3.6 percent below its 52-week high and 100.6 percent above its 52-week low.Special Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:26 pm