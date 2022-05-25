Value innerwear: Worthy bets in challenging times

In the current inflationary environment and its consequent effect on demand, value innerwear players such as Dollar Industries (Dollar; CMP: Rs 478; Market capitalisation: Rs 2,711 crore) and Rupa Company (Rupa; CMP: Rs 429; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,412 crore) will be relatively less affected, given the essential nature of the product demand. Both companies have been able to pass on the full increase in the key raw material viz cotton prices. Cotton prices have almost trebled in the last 6-7...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI lays its cards on the table, over to the market now
May 24, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Air pocket for HAL, mapping a growth trajectory, 'Sikkim Traders' have a lesson to offer, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | People’s Bank of China rides to the rescue
May 21, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
The central bank of China – an outlier in these times of quantitative tightening – has eased its policy to salvage the Chinese economy. And the messaging is not lost on global growthRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers