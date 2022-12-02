English
    Valuation has got the mojo for this Weekly Tactical Pick

    With easing input price pressure and sustained demand, the power exchange should see a pick-up in volumes

    December 02, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Valuation has got the mojo for this Weekly Tactical Pick

    Indian Energy Exchange: Indian Energy Exchange gets board approval for Rs 98 crore worth share buyback. The company has received approval from its board of directors for the proposed share buyback worth Rs 98 crore. The buyback price is Rs 200 per share and the maximum number of shares to be bought back would be up to 49 lakh shares.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Stock falls to attractive valuations offering good margin of safety Company announced buy-back of shares Volumes could see good recovery in the coming months Contribution from other segments to protect profits and earnings Indian Energy Exchange (IEX, Rs 148, Nifty:18,812) recently made a bottom at around the Rs 134 level, falling from around Rs 320 in October last year. The good thing is that valuations have turned attractive and the company has announced a share buy-back as well. The stock used to trade at...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers