Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vakrangee share price surges 10% after RBI nod to BBPOU

The company can now directly handle payments and aggregation of payment services through Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vakrangee share price surged 10 percent intraday on September 25 after the company received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up and operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit.

The company can now directly handle payment and aggregation of payment services relating to bills.

“We are happy to announce that we have been grated in-principle authorisation to set-up and operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit by RBI. Bill Payment service is one of the key services offered in our Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra business model and it gives confidence to our customers, especially in rural and semi-urban centres," said Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee.

Close
At 1300 hours, Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 26.80, up Rs 2.15, or 8.72 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #buzzing stock #Vakrangee

