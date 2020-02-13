Vakrangee share price rises 4% on strong Q3 nos

Vakrangee share price rose 4 percent intraday on February 13 after company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

Company's consolidated Q3FY20 net profit jumped 478 percent at Rs 21.4 crore including one-time gain of Rs 2.9 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 3.7 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company rose 105 percent at Rs 199.2 crore versus Rs 96.8 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 10.4 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 14.5 crore.

At 13:55 hrs Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 44.30, up Rs 1.05, or 2.43 percent on the BSE.