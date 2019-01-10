Vakrangee locked at 5% upper circuit post inspection by MCA

Shares of Vakrangee locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Thursday after no irregularities found by Ministry of Corporate affairs (MCA) during the inspection.

There were pending buy orders of 290,226 shares, with no sellers available.

Company informed that there were no irregularities in matters such as resignation of price water house as statutory auditor of the company,

abnormal trading in company stock, Income Tax Assessment order & Tax Audit report of last five years, details regarding the bullion & jewellery business and shareholding structure of the company, in the preliminary findings provided by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs during inspection.

However, during the inspection there have been few observations in preliminary findings such as amount planned for CSR activities remained

unspent, funds from franchisee to be considered as deposits or not as per section 76, process of disposal of computers including computer peripherals during FY2016-17 and certain disclosures requirement with respect to financials as per schedule III.

MCA has asked explanations on the above observations and on the basis of the reply, they would release the final report.

At 09:24 hrs Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 37.90, up Rs 1.80 on the BSE.