Vaishali Pharma shares locked at upper circuit on $2,70,000 order

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 77.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 28.35 on 01 January, 2021 and 18 November, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
Pharma

Pharma

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vaishali Pharma share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on April 22 after the company received an order worth USD 2,70,000.

There were pending buy orders of 11,316 shares, with no sellers available.

"... has received an order worth 270,000 US dollars from Afghanistan for the supply of API, packaging material like capsule, glass vial, rubber stopper, flipoff seal, sterile water for injection etc., and Specific machinery setup such as tablets manufacturing machines," company said in the release.

At 11:31 hrs, Vaishali Pharma was quoting at Rs 38.50, up Rs 1.80, or 4.90 percent on the NSE.

Currently, it is trading 50.03 percent below its 52-week high and 35.8 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Vaishali Pharma
first published: Apr 22, 2021 12:34 pm

