Vaishali Pharma shares hit 52-week high on first bulk order of Rs 16 crore

The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 61.54 crore and the latest book value of the company is Rs 20.29 per share.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 12:01 PM IST
 
 
Vaishali Pharma touched 52-week high of Rs 58.35, adding 20 percent on December 29 after the company received its first bulk order worth Rs 16 crore for the supply of the pharma products such as PPE kits and other COVID-19 medical products.

The marketing team had done an excellent job in receiving this first bulk order and it was expecting much bigger orders in the near future for the same products, the company said in the release.

“In this Covid-19 pandemic, we are expecting export orders and huge scope in exporting these pandemic-related product worldwide," said Atul Arvind Vasani, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

"Further, we have registrations of these products in various countries and believe that the company would perform better in the upcoming future," he added.

Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 61.54 crore and the latest book value of the company is Rs 20.29 per share.

At 1140 hours, Vaishali Pharma was quoting at Rs 58.35, up Rs 9.70, or 19.94 percent on the NSE.
first published: Dec 29, 2020 12:01 pm

