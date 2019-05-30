Vaibhav Global rises 4% as board approves buyback

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 770 and 52-week low Rs 573.30 on 21 September, 2018 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.
Share price of Vaibhav Global rose 4.5 percent intraday Thursday after company board approved buyback of equity shares.
The company board has approved a proposal to buyback its own fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 from the equity shareholders of the company for a price not exceeding Rs 1,000 per equity share, aggregating upto Rs 72 crore.
Currently, it is trading 2.61 percent below its 52-week high and 30.8 percent above its 52-week low.At 13:37 hrs Vaibhav Global was quoting at Rs 749.90, up Rs 30.65, or 4.26 percent on the BSE.