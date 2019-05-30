App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vaibhav Global rises 4% as board approves buyback

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 770 and 52-week low Rs 573.30 on 21 September, 2018 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Vaibhav Global rose 4.5 percent intraday Thursday after company board approved buyback of equity shares.

The company board has approved a proposal to buyback its own fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 from the equity shareholders of the company for a price not exceeding Rs 1,000 per equity share, aggregating upto Rs 72 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 770 and 52-week low Rs 573.30 on 21 September, 2018 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.61 percent below its 52-week high and 30.8 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:37 hrs Vaibhav Global was quoting at Rs 749.90, up Rs 30.65, or 4.26 percent on the BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:43 pm

