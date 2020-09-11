172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|vaibhav-global-commissions-power-generation-project-in-rajasthan-stock-up-3-5825091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vaibhav Global commissions power generation project in Rajasthan; stock up 3%

Vaibhav Global Limited commissioned a 1MW Solar PV Power Generation Project under Captive use in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Vaibhav Global share price gained over 3 percent intraday on September 11 after the company commissioned 1MW solar PV power generation project.

"Vaibhav Global Limited has successfully commissioned a 1MW Solar PV Power Generation Project under Captive use in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The plant, which was commissioned on August 28, 2020, is a major addition to the existing 385 KW rooftop solar panels installed in Jaipur, which have been servicing 7 percent of the company’s electricity requirements at its Jaipur manufacturing facility," the company said in an exchange filing.

Together, the existing facility and the new plant will address around 45 percent of the company’s power requirements for the Jaipur facility, it added.

The stock price was trading at Rs 1,784.40, up Rs 44.95, or 2.58 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,805 and an intraday low of Rs 1,750.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Vaibhav Global

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.