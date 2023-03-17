Va Tech Wabag surges on Rs 800-crore project win

Va Tech Wabag share price jumped nearly 5 percent in the early trade on March 17 after the company said it had received a Rs 800-crore order from the Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority in Bangladesh.

It has to design, build and operate (DBO) the expansion of Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 200 million litres a day (MLD) at Pagla in Dhaka, the company said in a release to media.

The project is funded by multi-lateral agencies like the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project.

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning followed by operation & maintenance (O&M) for 60 months.

Moneycontrol News