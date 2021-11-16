Va Tech Wabag stock jumps 7% on Rs 25.93-crore Q2 profit; brokerages raise target

live bse live

The Va Tech Wabag share price jumped over 7 percent intraday on November 16 after the company declared its September quarter earnings.

The water treatment player reported consolidated profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 25.93 crore. It had registered consolidated profit at Rs 13.93 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2021, consolidated profit stood at Rs 40.50 crore – up from Rs 18.97 crore registered a year ago.

Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 686.97 crore from Rs 610.09 crore registered during the previous corresponding period.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2021 consolidated total income grew to Rs 1,359.25 crore from Rs 1,042.26 crore registered in the same period last financial year.

The stock was trading at Rs 356.90, up Rs 25.40, or 7.66 percent, at 11:57am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 361.25 and an intraday low of Rs 344.30.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 98,985 shares, compared to its five-day average of 34,252 shares, an increase of 188.99 percent.

Japanese research firm Nomura has maintained a ‘buy’ call and has raised the target to Rs 581 per share. It is of the view that the company’s execution/ordering outlook is robust adding that growing ESG-related water capex is likely to benefit in the long run.

“The company’s execution is on track to achieve Rs 3,100-3,300 crore in sales for FY22,” the brokerage firm said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.