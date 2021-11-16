MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Va Tech Wabag stock jumps 7% on Rs 25.93-crore Q2 profit; brokerages raise target

The water treatment player reported consolidated profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 25.93 crore.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Va Tech Wabag share price jumped over 7 percent intraday on November 16 after the company declared its September quarter earnings.

The water treatment player reported consolidated profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 25.93 crore. It had registered consolidated profit at Rs 13.93 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2021, consolidated profit stood at Rs 40.50 crore – up from Rs 18.97 crore registered a year ago.

Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 686.97 crore from Rs 610.09 crore registered during the previous corresponding period.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2021 consolidated total income grew to Rs 1,359.25 crore from Rs 1,042.26 crore registered in the same period last financial year.

The stock was trading at Rs 356.90, up Rs 25.40, or 7.66 percent, at 11:57am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 361.25 and an intraday low of Rs 344.30.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 98,985 shares, compared to its five-day average of 34,252 shares, an increase of 188.99 percent.

Japanese research firm Nomura has maintained a ‘buy’ call and has raised the target to Rs 581 per share. It is of the view that the company’s execution/ordering outlook is robust adding that growing ESG-related water capex is likely to benefit in the long run.

“The company’s execution is on track to achieve Rs 3,100-3,300 crore in sales for FY22,” the brokerage firm said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Va Tech Wabag
first published: Nov 16, 2021 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.