VA Tech Wabag shares jump nearly 6% on Rs 4,400 crore project win

VA Tech Wabag share price gained nearly 6 percent in the early trade on March 31 after the company's joint venture secured an order worth Rs 4,400 crore.

Va Tech Wabag secured the 400 million litres per day (MLD) seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination project from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) worth about Rs 4,400 crores.

The project is scheduled to be executed under the leadership of WABAG in a joint venture with Metito Overseas Limited.

This DBO order includes the scope of design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the 400 MLD SWRO desalination plant and the associated seawater intake system over a period of 42 months followed by 20 years of Operation & Maintenance (O&M), the company said in its press release.

The desalination process will include Lamella Clarifiers, Dissolved Air Flotation System, Gravity Dual Media Filters followed by Reverse Osmosis and Re-mineralization to produce clean drinking water which will be further distributed by CMWSSB to the residents of South Chennai.

