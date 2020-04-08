App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Va Tech Wabag share price rises 5% on securing water treatment contract in Bahrain



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Va Tech Wabag share price rose 5 percent in the early trade on April 8 after the company secured a contract in Bahrain.

The company has secured 4.5 million Bahraini Dinar (approximately Rs 900 million) order from Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning (MoW) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as per BSE release.

The order includes operation, maintenance and management of the Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Long Sea Outfall for a period of 5 years.

"In line with our growth strategy, this new order to our strong O&M order book across the globe provides annuity income which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability,” said Deep Raj Saxena, CEO – Middle East and Africa Cluster.

ICRA has revised its long term fund based facilities rating of the company to ICRA A (Negative) from ICRA A+ (Negative).

At 09:20 hrs, Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 81.80, up Rs 3.80, or 4.87 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:37 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.