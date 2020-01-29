App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Va Tech Wabag share price rises 4% on multiple orders win

The company has secured multiple orders worth over Rs 760 crore in India, Switzerland and Singapore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Va Tech Wabag share price rose 4 percent intraday on January 29 after the company secured orders worth Rs 760 crore in India, Switzerland and Singapore.

In India, the company will design, build and operate a 141 MLD raw water intake works on river Ganga at Bhagalpur and a 90 MLD water treatment plant with proprietary plate settler technology worth over Rs 278 crore.

Also, it will design and build a 178 MLD water treatment plant at Coimbatore worth over Rs 94 crore for Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, using space saving proprietary plate settler technology.

In Switzerland, the company bagged a contract worth 37.4 million Swiss franc to build the 103 MLD Saint Sulpice II — Drinking Water Treatment Plant at Geneva Lake. It will be one of the biggest advanced technology-based drinking water treatment facility in Switzerland and the biggest order in value terms for the WABAG Switzerland organisation.

In Singapore, it has secured a 10 million Singapore dollar contract for design, fabrication, supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of odour-control systems for the influent pumping station package of Tuas Water Reclamation Plant of Public Utilities Board (PUB) in Singapore through Koh Brothers- China Harbor Joint Venture.

At 1150 hours, Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 222.65, up Rs 8.30, or 3.87 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Va Tech Wabag

