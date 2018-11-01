Va Tech Wabag rises nearly 9% on major order win in Middle East

Shares of Va Tech Wabag rose nearly 9 percent on order win in Middle East.

The company has been awarded a major EPC order worth half a billion Saudi Riyals from Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (MARAFIQ), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The scope of order includes expansion of sewage water treatment plant in Jubail. The plant will be designed using activated sludge process for carbon and nitrogen removal to treat the sewage water in accordance with the irrigation water quality standards as per Royal Commission Environmental Regulations 2015.

MARAFIQ has planned to expand the plant upto a total capacity of 200 MLD in 2 phases, of which the present order win by company pertains to Phase 1 with a capacity of 120 MLD.

Deep Raj Saxena, CEO Middle East & Africa Cluster said, "We are extremely delighted with this second large order win of Rs 1,000 crore in immediate succession to our Rs 555 crore order win in Qatar. These order wins, give us immense confidence on our long term growth plans in this region."

At 09:19 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 265.35, up Rs 14.10, or 5.61 percent on the BSE.