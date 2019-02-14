Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 12:44 PM IST

Va Tech Wabag gains nearly 5% on order win worth Rs 520 crore

The construction of this plant will be funded under the prestigious Namami Gange Scheme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Va Tech Wabag advanced nearly 5 percent intraday Thursday after company secured order worth Rs 520 crore.

The company has secured Rs 520 crore worth order from Jajmau Tannery Effluent Treatment Association (JTETA) towards engineering, construction and operation & maintenance of a 20 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for Jajmau Leather Cluster, Uttar Pradesh.

The scope of order includes engineering, supply, erection, construction and commissioning of 20 MLD Tertiary Treatment Plant over a period of 24 months.

The 2 stage CETP includes pre-treatment for sulphide removal and tertiary treatment using ultra-filtration technology.

The scope also includes setting up of a chrome recovery unit, where the chrome recovered will be reused in the tanneries. Post successful commissioning, WABAG will also operate & maintain the plant for a period of 5 years.

The construction of this plant will be funded under the prestigious Namami Gange Scheme.

Pankaj Sachdeva, CEO - India Cluster of Va Tech Wabag said, "We are delighted to be awarded the first Industrial Effluent Treatment Plant project under the NMCG."

At 12:16 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 300.85, up Rs 12.35, or 4.28 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

