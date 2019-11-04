V-Mart Retail slips nearly 6% as losses widen in Q2

Shares of V-Mart Retail slipped nearly 6 percent intraday on November 4 after company's YoY losses increased in the quarter ended September 2019.

The company has reported a loss of Rs 18 crore in Q2FY20 against loss of Rs 4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 19.8 percent at Rs 314.1 crore versus Rs 262.2 crore.

The company opened 27 new stores during H1, taking the total store count to 239 stores in 18 states, with an aggregate retail area reaching a key milestone of 2 million sq. ft.

During the second quarter, the company added 14 new stores.