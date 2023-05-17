V-Mart Retail share price slips 5% after Q4 loss widens to Rs 37 crore

V-Mart Retail

Shares of V-Mart Retail slumped 4.9 percent to Rs 2,001.60 in morning trade on May 17 after the value fashion retailer reported wider losses of Rs 36.96 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 2.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Sequentially, V-Mart Retail had clocked a net profit of Rs 19.97 crore in the three months to December 2022.

However, net sales in Q4 FY23 jumped 29.46 percent to Rs 593.91 crore from Rs 458.78 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

For the full fiscal 2022-23, the company posted a loss of Rs 7.84 crore, as against a profit of Rs 11.64 crore in FY22.

"Though revenue throughput per store appears to be nearing the pre-Covid levels, this is mainly a factor of higher realisations," ICICIdirect said in a note.

Volume continues to be below the pre-Covid levels as inflationary demand scenario continues to have a higher impact in Tier II-IV cites (V-Mart has ~60 percent stores in Tier III-IV regions).

"Also heightened competition from large retailers in Tier III/IV cities is exerting pressure. We expect RoIC for the company to be below historical levels as incremental cashflows generated by the legacy business would be deployed towards new initiatives (such as LimeRoad that would need 20 percent of V-Mart’s EBITDA), which would be margin dilutive," it said.

Last month, the company had said it has opened 17 outlets in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, while also closing down eight existing stores during the same three-month period.

Among the 17 new stores, five are in Uttar Pradesh, followed by two each in Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and one each in Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Out of the eight stores that were closed in Q4, two were located in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat and Manipur.

"With this, the total number of stores now stands at 423 as at March 31, 2023," the fashion retailer informed the stock exchanges.

Shares of V-Mart Retail have dropped 29.30 percent year-to-date, and over 33 percent over the past year.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.