Uttam Galva Steel locked at 5% lower circuit on reporting losses in Q3

Shares of Uttam Galva Steel locked at 5 lower circuit on Wednesday after company posted net loss for the quarter ended December 2018.

There were pending sell orders of 44,087 shares, with no buyers available.

The net loss for Q3FY19 was at Rs 530.7 crore against loss Rs 180 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down at Rs 98.8 crore versus Rs 666.9 crore.

At 10:47 hrs Uttam Galva Steel was quoting at Rs 10.64, down Rs 0.56 on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 21.75 and 52-week low Rs 7.37 on 12 February, 2018 and 23 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.08 percent below its 52-week high and 44.37 percent above its 52-week low.