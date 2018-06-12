App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Usha Martin hits 52-week high on board approval for sale of steel business

The company at its board meeting held on June 11 has decided to explore the sale of its steel business in order to achieve the objective of deleveraging the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Usha Martin touched 52-week high of Rs 33, rising 12 percent intraday Tuesday as company has decided to explore the sale of its steel business.

The Board reconstituted the committee of independent directors of the company to appoint investment bankers, consultants and advisors to help evaluate proposals and oversee the process for sale of steel business of the company.

The actual sale of the business will only be undertaken by the company after due consideration and by following due process of law by obtaining appropriate approvals from the board, regulators, shareholders and lenders.

At 11:41 hrs Usha Martin was quoting at Rs 31.25, up Rs 1.75, or 5.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 11:49 am

