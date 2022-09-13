English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    US stocks tumble after inflation stays hotter than expected

    The S&P 500 sank 2.3% in early trading Tuesday, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak; bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher

    Associated Press
    September 13, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST

    Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is shaking markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street’s realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped.

    The S&P 500 sank 2.3% in early trading Tuesday, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak. Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected.

    The disappointing data means traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails.

    “Right now, it’s not the journey that’s a worry so much as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level.”

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 603 points, or 1.9%, to 31,777, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 3.1%.

    Close

    Related stories

    Almost all of Wall Street came into the day thinking the Fed would hike its key short-term rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week. But the hope was that inflation was in the midst of quickly falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%.

    The thinking was that such a slowdown would let the Fed downshift the size of its rate hikes through the end of this year and then potentially hold steady through the first half of 2023.

    Tuesday’s less-than-anticipated improvement dashed some of those hopes. Many of the data points within the report were worse than economists expected, including those the Fed pays particular attention to, such as inflation outside of food and energy prices.

    Markets honed in on a 0.6% rise in such prices during August from July, double what economists expected.

    “This suggests that inflation expectations may be becoming ingrained,” said Gargi Chaudhuri, Head of iShares Investment Strategy.

    The inflation report arrived before trading began on Wall Street, but it sent a thud through markets worldwide.

    Treasury yields immediately leaped on expectations for a more aggressive Fed. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed actions, leaped to 3.71% from 3.57% late Monday. The 10-year yield, which helps set where mortgages and rates for other loans are heading, rose to 3.42% from 3.36%.

    Stock markets in Europe, meanwhile, veered from gains to losses. The German DAX was down 1.1%, and the French CAC 40 fell 1%.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #inflation data #stock market #stocks #United States #US stocks #Wall Street
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 07:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.