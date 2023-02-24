 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks slump on inflation worries; Dow falls over 350 points

Feb 24, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, picked up in January as costs for goods and services both rose.

Wall Street stocks were off to a gloomy start on Friday, dragged down by concerns that inflation could prove stickier than expected, leading to a longer period of high interest rates.

The index jumped 5.4 percent from a year ago, and 0.6 percent between December and January, Commerce Department data showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.0 percent to 32,817.18 minutes after markets opened, while investors await further data on new home sales.