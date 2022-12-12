US stocks rise ahead of inflation data

Wall Street stocks opened the week on a positive note Monday, rising ahead of key inflation data and after biopharmaceutical firm Amgen announced the biggest health sector takeover of the year.

After last week's losses, the market was positioned for bargain-hunting but analysts warned of investor reticence before the much-anticipated inflation report and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

"Equities are rising despite some caution ahead of tomorrow's key consumer inflation report and Wednesday's Fed monetary policy decision, in which it is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points," said a note from financial services firm Charles Schwab.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 33,616.45.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 3,946.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 0.3 percent to 11,035.41.

Among individual companies, Horizon Therapeutics jumped 14.6 percent as it agreed to be acquired by Amgen for $27.8 billion.

Amgen said the deal would strengthen its offerings for patients suffering from rare diseases. Amgen shares fell 1.4 percent.

