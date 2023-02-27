 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

US stocks rise after last week's losses

AFP
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67 percent to 33,037.06, shortly after trading started.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.72 percent to 3,998.74, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to 11,497.94. (Representative Image)

Wall Street stocks rose Monday following losses last week as hot inflation data worsened worries over the central bank's monetary policy direction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67 percent to 33,037.06, shortly after trading started.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.72 percent to 3,998.74, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to 11,497.94.

Interest in buying-the-dip seems to have lifted major indices, said Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com in a note.