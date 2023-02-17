 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks open lower, extending pullback

AFP
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

After 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent to 4,0606.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1 percent to 11,728.33.

Wall Street stocks retreated Friday, extending a pullback following data earlier this week that raised worries about more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, closely watched as a barometer of monetary policy expectations, rose closer to four percent.

Yields have jumped this week after US retail sales topped estimates by a wide margin and some pricing reports showed less of a moderation in inflation than expected.

"The market had been what we would call overbought," said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.