English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    US stocks open lower, extending pullback

    AFP
    February 17, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST
    After 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent to 4,0606.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1 percent to 11,728.33.

    After 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent to 4,0606.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1 percent to 11,728.33.

    Wall Street stocks retreated Friday, extending a pullback following data earlier this week that raised worries about more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

    The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, closely watched as a barometer of monetary policy expectations, rose closer to four percent.

    Yields have jumped this week after US retail sales topped estimates by a wide margin and some pricing reports showed less of a moderation in inflation than expected.

    "The market had been what we would call overbought," said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.

    "There is a concern that if the Fed were to be more aggressive, perhaps that hurts the overall economy and leads us to a sharper downturn," Krosby said.

    About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 33,579.08.

    The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent to 4,0606.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1 percent to 11,728.33.

    Among individual companies, Deere & Company jumped 5.8 percent after reporting higher profits and offering an upbeat assessment of its market, with "low machine inventories" boosting demand for agriculture equipment.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    AFP
    Tags: #Dow Jones #Nasdaq #S&P 500 #US stocks #Wall Street
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 08:34 pm