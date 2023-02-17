US stocks open lower, extending pullback

After 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent to 4,0606.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1 percent to 11,728.33.

Wall Street stocks retreated Friday, extending a pullback following data earlier this week that raised worries about more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, closely watched as a barometer of monetary policy expectations, rose closer to four percent.

Yields have jumped this week after US retail sales topped estimates by a wide margin and some pricing reports showed less of a moderation in inflation than expected.

"The market had been what we would call overbought," said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.

"There is a concern that if the Fed were to be more aggressive, perhaps that hurts the overall economy and leads us to a sharper downturn," Krosby said.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 33,579.08.

Among individual companies, Deere & Company jumped 5.8 percent after reporting higher profits and offering an upbeat assessment of its market, with "low machine inventories" boosting demand for agriculture equipment.