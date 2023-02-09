English
    US stocks open higher as Disney gains

    About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 34,187.90.

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
    The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 4,149.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.1 percent to 12,035.61.

    Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday, extending a rollercoaster week as Disney rallied following an announcement it is cutting 7,000 jobs.

    Shares of the entertainment giant jumped 3.9 percent as recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger's message of austerity appeared to resonate with investors.

    The storied company founded by Walt Disney said its streaming service saw its first-ever fall in subscribers last quarter, as consumers cut back on spending.

