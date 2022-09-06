English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    US stocks hit by worries over Fed policy, European energy

    The declines come on the heels of reports on consumer confidence and manufacturing that have shown a still-solid US economy

    AFP
    September 06, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST

    Wall Street stocks opened lower Tuesday, extending a rough patch for equities amid Federal Reserve monetary tightening and worries over a European energy crunch.

    The declines come on the heels of reports on consumer confidence and manufacturing that have shown a still-solid US economy, but contributed to the "good news is bad news" narrative in markets over the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will announce more large interest rates hikes.

    The difficult energy picture for Europe is also adding to pressure after Russia kept suspended natural gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline.

    About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7 percent at 31,089.28.

    The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent to 3,893.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.1 percent to 11,499.53.

    Close

    Among individual companies, Signify Health rose 0.2 percent after announcing a deal to be acquired by CVS Health for about $8 billion. CVS dipped 0.2 percent.

    Tuesday's session is the first of the week after markets were closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
    AFP
    Tags: #Dow Jones #Fed policy #US stocks #Wall Street
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 09:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.