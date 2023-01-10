 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks edge lower ahead of company earnings updates

Associated Press
Jan 10, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

Wall Street, New York City (File/Reuters)

Stocks edged lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60 points, or 0.2%, to 33,450. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Technology fell and health care stocks made solid gains.

Wall Street remains focused on inflation and its grip on the economy as the Federal Reserve stays aggressive in its fight against stubbornly high prices on food, clothing and other necessities. That has left investors closely watching economic data and updates from companies.

The next big marker for the market will be Thursday’s report on inflation at the consumer level. Economists expect it to show inflation slowed further to 6.5% last month from 7.1% in November.

Investors are also anticipating the latest round of corporate earnings. Updates from retailers have reinforced concerns about weaker sales amid hot inflation squeezing wallets. Macy's and several others have warned investors about weaker results during the fourth quarter and into 2023.