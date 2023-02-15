 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks dip as market weighs strong retail sales data

Feb 15, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 33,956.83.

20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent to 4,122.79, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 11,948.76.

Wall Street stocks fell early Wednesday as the market grappled with the implications of an exceptionally strong retail sales report on US monetary policy.

Sales bounced by three percent last month to $697.0 billion after two months of contraction, following strong gains in auto sales, department store sales and other categories.

Analysts had expected a rise of just 1.7 percent.

The strong data should reassure the market that a "hard landing", or sharp slowdown, is not imminent for now, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.