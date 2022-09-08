US stocks dip after record ECB rate hike

Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday after the European Central Bank announced its largest rate hike ever and the Federal Reserve chief vowed to rein in inflation.

The one-two punch underscored the urgency felt by central banks to combat inflation trends that have weighed on consumers worldwide.

ECB policymakers raised the key policy interest rates by 75 basis points, a leap matched only by a technical move in 1999 shortly after the central bank's founding.

It came as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said reaffirmed his message that the US central bank must act "strongly" to avoid a repeat of the inflation surge of the 1970s and 1980s.

"We need to keep at it until the job is done to avoid ... the kind of very high social costs" of that era, Powell said Thursday.

After rising Wednesday amid the sense the market was oversold, US stocks were in the red early Thursday.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 31,497.74. The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 3,972.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 0.1 percent to 11,776.19.

Among individual stocks, spice maker McCormick & Company was down 7.4 percent after it lowered its 2022 earnings and sales forecast Thursday citing pressures on consumers and supply chain problems.