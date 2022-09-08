English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    US stocks dip after record ECB rate hike

    About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 31,497.74. The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 3,972.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 0.1 percent to 11,776.19.

    AFP
    September 08, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday after the European Central Bank announced its largest rate hike ever and the Federal Reserve chief vowed to rein in inflation.

    The one-two punch underscored the urgency felt by central banks to combat inflation trends that have weighed on consumers worldwide.

    ECB policymakers raised the key policy interest rates by 75 basis points, a leap matched only by a technical move in 1999 shortly after the central bank's founding.

    It came as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said reaffirmed his message that the US central bank must act "strongly" to avoid a repeat of the inflation surge of the 1970s and 1980s.

    "We need to keep at it until the job is done to avoid ... the kind of very high social costs" of that era, Powell said Thursday.

    Close

    After rising Wednesday amid the sense the market was oversold, US stocks were in the red early Thursday.

    About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 31,497.74. The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 3,972.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 0.1 percent to 11,776.19.

    Among individual stocks, spice maker McCormick & Company was down 7.4 percent after it lowered its 2022 earnings and sales forecast Thursday citing pressures on consumers and supply chain problems.
    AFP
    Tags: #bank rate hike #ECB #US stocks #Wall Street
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 08:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.