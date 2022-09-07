US stocks climb as some see 'oversold' market

(Representational image: Reuters)

Wall Street stocks climbed early Wednesday, shaking off recent weakness as markets grapple with the likelihood of additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Analysts warned of more volatility ahead as the Wall Street Journal reported that the Fed appeared likely to enact another 75 basis point interest rate increase.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said worries about further Fed action were competing for investor focus with "the idea that the stock market is oversold on a short-term basis and due for a bounce."

Near 1445 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 31,300.48.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.5 percent to 3,926.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 11,592.61.

Among individual companies, Twitter gained 3.6 percent after a Delaware judge rejected Elon Musk's request to delay a trial into the disintegration of Musk's transaction to acquire the microblogging platform.