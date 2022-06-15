English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    US stocks bounce ahead of Fed decision

    Wall Street stocks opened higher Wednesday following a report showing disappointing US retail sales as markets await the Federal Reserve's latest response to inflation.

    AFP
    June 15, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

    Wall Street stocks opened higher Wednesday following a report showing disappointing US retail sales as markets await the Federal Reserve's latest response to inflation.

    US retail sales dropped 0.3 percent in May to $672.9 billion, as the hit from higher gasoline prices and other costs pinch consumers, according to Commerce Department data.

    The report comes ahead of the US central bank's policy announcement later Wednesday that many investors think will result in a 75-basis-point hike after weeks of the Fed telegraphing a smaller increase.

    In other central bank news, the European Central Bank held an emergency meeting to discuss tools for quelling rising borrowing costs for more indebted eurozone members as it, too, embarks on a monetary tightening policy.

    About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2 percent at 30,731.42.

    Close

    Related stories

    The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent to 3,788.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.7 percent to 11,011.31.

    Expectations for the larger rate hike are accompanied by the "assumption that a 50-basis point rate hike would be viewed as weak and disappointing given the inflation pressures," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

    "The Fed Chair, however, is going to have to produce something at today's press conference that helps restore the Fed's inflation-fighting credibility. Frankly, the unruly behavior of the bond markets implies a lack of credibility on that front."
    AFP
    Tags: #Federal Reserve #inflation #US retail sales #US stocks #Wall Street
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 08:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.