US stocks bounce after Monday rout

Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, rebounding from a series of down sessions punctuated by yesterday's rout due to worries about a slowing economy.

With inflation and the Federal Reserve's shift towards tightening monetary policy dominating the market's focus, all eyes are on Wednesday's consumer price report for April.

Tuesday's early gains came after major indices lost at least two percent Monday, creating a "short-term oversold condition for the stock market," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.0 percent at 32,574.65.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 4,039.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.6 percent to 11,807.12.

Pfizer rose 2.4 percent after announcing it would acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical, a specialist in medications for treating and preventing migraines, for $11.6 billion in cash. Biohaven surged more than 70 percent.

Duke Realty, which owns industrial properties in US logistics markets, jumped 10.8 percent as it agreed to be acquired by Prologis, another company in logistics real estate, for about $24 billion. Prologis fell 1.1 percent.

Peloton Interactive sank 20 percent as it reported a quarterly loss of $757 million while struggling with slowing demand compared with earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.





