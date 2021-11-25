MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

UPL stock in focus after promoter raises stake; global brokerage expects 30% upside

Jefferies has maintained 'buy' call on the stock, with the target at Rs 945 a share

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

UPL shares were in focus on November 25 after promoter Uniphos Enterprises acquired 1.37 lakh shares in the agrochemical company through open market transactions, increasing its shareholding to 5.17 percent from 5.15 percent.

"This is to inform you that we have bought 68,000 equity shares of UPL Limited on November 22, 2021 and 69,000 equity shares of UPL Limited on November 23, 2021, a total of 1,37,000 equity shares of UPL Limited, representing 0.0179 percent of the total shareholding in UPL Limited, Uniphos Enterprises said in an exchange filing.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

After the acquisition, its shareholding had gone up to 3,95,19,431 equity shares, representing 5.1724 percent of the total shareholding (calculations as per SCRR, 1957), the company said.

Global research firm Jefferies has a "buy" call on the stock with the target at Rs 945 a share, an upside of 30 percent from the current market price.

Close

Related stories

The research firm estimates UPL to clock sales/profit CAGR of 9 percent/ 25 percent over FY21-24 and estimates net debt-to-EBITDA for FY22 at 1.7x.

The brokerage firm views the company's focus on margin-accretive solutions, robust pricing and new platforms as key catalysts.

The stock was trading at Rs 725.50, up Rs 3.80, or 0.53 percent, at 10.11 am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 737.65 and an intraday low of Rs 722.40.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #UPL
first published: Nov 25, 2021 10:30 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.