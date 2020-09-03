UPL shares rise 5% after CLSA retains buy

UPL share price gained over 4 percent intraday on September 3 after global research firm CLSA maintained a buy call on the stock.

The global research firm has maintained a buy call on the stock with target at Rs 620 per share, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The brokerage firm is of the view that the company is focused on building a portfolio of innovative products and solutions adding that the annual report highlights improved market positioning.

The company has a pipeline of 14 late-stage products and 38 early stage products and expects to see 28 percent earnings CAGR in FY20-23.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock has been showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages and with the company being able to generate net cash - improving net cash flow for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

