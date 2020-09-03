172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|upl-shares-rise-5-after-clsa-retains-buy-5792061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPL shares rise 5% after CLSA retains buy

The brokerage firm is of the view that the company is focused on building a portfolio of innovative products and solutions adding that the annual report highlights improved market positioning.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image
 
 
UPL share price gained over 4 percent intraday on September 3 after global research firm CLSA maintained a buy call on the stock.

The global research firm has maintained a buy call on the stock with target at Rs 620 per share, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The brokerage firm is of the view that the company is focused on building a portfolio of innovative products and solutions adding that the annual report highlights improved market positioning.

The company has a pipeline of 14 late-stage products and 38 early stage products and expects to see 28 percent earnings CAGR in FY20-23.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock has been showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages and with the company being able to generate net cash - improving net cash flow for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 10:45 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.