App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 28, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPL shares gain over 1% after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with Buy call

The research house expects the company to clock 12 percent revenue CAGR & 14 percent PAT CAGR over FY18-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

UPL shares gained over a percent after Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage with a Buy call and target price of Rs 945 per share, valuing the company at 17x FY20 EPS of Rs 55.60.

The research house expects the company to clock 12 percent revenue CAGR & 14 percent PAT CAGR over FY18-20.

Strong research & development and backward integration will help the company grab fungicide opportunity while new launches & branded products are expected drive growth, Motilal Oswal said.

UPL is the second largest post-patent global player in crop protection. It has evolved from a crop protection chemicals company into a complete agro solutions provider, offering seeds, crop protection chemicals, biologicals, soil nutrients and post-harvest solutions.

It is well diversified across geographies, with revenue contribution of 32 percent from Latin America, 20 percent from India, 17 percent from North America, 13 percent from Europe, and 18 percent from Rest of the World.

At 15:26 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 728.50, up Rs 7.05, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #UPL

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC