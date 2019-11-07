UPL share price falls 7% after profit dips 67% in Q2

Shares of UPL shed more than 7 percent intraday on November 7 after the company reported 67 percent fall in its September quarter numbers.

The company's Q2FY20 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 270 crore in a year-ago period.

Revenue of the company rose 83.6 percent at Rs 7,817 crore against Rs 4,257 crore, in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 83.4 percent at Rs 1,539 crore, while EBITDA margin was flat at 19.7 percent, year-on-year (YoY).

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 709.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 390.33 on July 5, 2019, and October 26, 2018, respectively.