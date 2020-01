UPL share price falls 4% as I-T Dept searches offices, plants

UPL share price fell 4 percent intraday on January 22 as the income tax department searched the offices and manufacturing plants of the agrochemical company.

At least 24 officials of the investigation wing of the tax department began searching premises of United Phosphorus (UPL) in the morning, a source told Moneycontrol.

UPL falls in the high-risk group of the income tax department, as the company has a large number of overseas arms. Like the real estate sector, the agriculture sector, too, has a significant proportion of cash transactions.

At 1324 hours, UPL was quoting at Rs 567.60, down Rs 10.05, or 1.74 percent, on the BSE.