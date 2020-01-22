App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPL share price falls 4% as I-T Dept searches offices, plants

The searches began early this morning and more than two dozen I-T officials are part of the search operation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
UPL share price fell 4 percent intraday on January 22 as the income tax department searched the offices and manufacturing plants of the agrochemical company.

At least 24 officials of the investigation wing of the tax department began searching premises of United Phosphorus (UPL) in the morning, a source told Moneycontrol.

Also Read - I-T conducts searches at United Phosphorous premises

UPL falls in the high-risk group of the income tax department, as the company has a large number of overseas arms. Like the real estate sector, the agriculture sector, too, has a significant proportion of cash transactions.

At 1324 hours, UPL was quoting at Rs 567.60, down Rs 10.05, or 1.74 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #UPL

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.