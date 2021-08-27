MARKET NEWS

UPL share price edges higher after global brokerage retains 'buy', sees 32% upside

UPL reported a 23 percent jump in net profit to Rs 678 crore for the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 550 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
 
 
UPL share price edged higher on August 27 after Jefferies maintained its "buy" call on the stock, with the target at Rs 965 a share.

The agro-chemical company expects to grow margin-accretive differentiated solutions to 50 percent from 29 percent by FY26. Innovation rate could rise to 30 percent in three to five years, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

"ESG focus continues, with robust sustainability goals by 2025," it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 731.75, up Rs 11.80, or 1.64 percent, at 0944 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 743.10 and an intraday low of Rs 720.50.

UPL reported a 23 percent jump in net profit to Rs 678 crore for the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 550 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 rose nine percent to Rs 8,515 crore, compared to Rs 7,833 crore in the year-ago period.

CLSA earlier had recommended a "buy" on the stock with the target at Rs 1,000. "The company posted a good quarter despite cost pressures. Strong volume growth is a clear positive surprise across key markets. It retained its FY22 guidance with a continued focus on differentiated products remaining a long-term growth driver," it said.

Kotak Institutional Equities, however, favours selling the stock. The brokerage firm didn't see any major surprises in FY22 earnings. Lack of near-term catalysts denies multiple rooms for re-rating, it said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
first published: Aug 27, 2021 10:00 am

