UPL gains as board to consider issue of bonus shares on May 17

Share price of UPL gained more than 1 percent intraday Wednesday as company is going to consider bonus shares.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2019 to consider and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the year ended March 31, 2019.

The board will also consider dividend on equity shares and issue of bonus shares subject to the approval of shareholders and applicable provisions of the Companies Act and SEBI Regulations.

At 11:46 hrs UPL was quoting at Rs 961, up Rs 9.70, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.