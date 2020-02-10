UPL gains 5% on strong Q3 numbers; HSBC maintains buy

UPL share price rose 5.5 percent in early trade on February 10 as HSBC maintained buy after the company posted strong numbers in the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's Q3FY20 net profit rose 52 percent to Rs 701 crore against Rs 461 crore and revenue jumped 80.6 percent to Rs 8,892 crore versus Rs 4921 crore, YoY.

HSBC has maintained buy rating with a target of Rs 680 per share.

According to research firm, Latin America drives the growth, while margin surprises positively and progress on synergies & balance sheet deleveraging should be rewarded.

It change the EPS estimates for FY20-FY22 by -3%/+1%/+2%.

According to CLSA the Arysta synergies is going strong; gaining share in a tough market.

It has reported like-for-like revenue/EBITDA growth of 7%/22% YoY, while Latin America & India growth was offset by EU & US declines.

The valuations are attractive at current levels and raises FY20-22 EPS estimate by 2-9%, said CLSA.

The Indian Tax authorities visited and conducted search at multiple locations of company's premises in India. During the course of this process they have collected documents and have interviewed key personnel of the company, company said in the press release.

Company believes that they were wanting to understand and review the company's international operations and transactions.

We continue our engagement with the authorities and expect this process of review will continue for some time, it added.

The company conducts its business in compliance with all applicable provisions of law across the globe. The search and investigation by tax authorities were on UPL Limited and not on any individual or a group of individuals as reported in some media reports, company said.

At 09:19 hrs UPL was quoting at Rs 566.00, up Rs 23.05, or 4.25 percent on the BSE.