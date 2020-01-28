App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 10:19 AM IST

United Spirits share price surges 7% as Credit Suisse upgrades post Q3 result

According to research house, the near-term pressures now fully priced in but risk-reward is favourable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
United Spirits share price surged 7 percent intraday on January 28 after research house Credit Suisse has upgraded the stock after the company reported its Q3FY20 numbers.

The company's Q3 consolidated net profit was up 15.2 percent at Rs 232 crore versus Rs 201.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue jumped 2.9 percent at Rs 2,587.6 crore versus Rs 2,514.4 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 19.2 percent at Rs 425.7 crore and EBITDA margin was up 220 bps at 16.4 percent, YoY.

Credit Suisse has upgraded the stock to outperform rating from neutral with a target at Rs 700 per share.

According to the research house, the near-term pressures now fully priced in but risk-reward is favourable.

The key triggers will be lowering of input costs or price hikes in key states. The stock is now at a 10-20% discount to FMCG stocks like Dabur, GCPL & Britannia.

At 09:42 hrs, United Spirits was quoting at Rs 613.05, up Rs 37.25, or 6.47 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 10:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #United Spirits

