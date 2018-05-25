App
May 25, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Spirits rises 4% post company reports profit in Q4

The operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 274 crore and margin was at 12.6 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of United Spirits added more than 4 percent in the opening trade on Friday as company reported profit in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company's Q4FY18 net profit was at Rs 211 crore against loss of Rs 104 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue from operation rose 6.4 percent at Rs 6900.4 crore on strong growth in the Prestige and above segment as well as the benefit from lapping the impact of demonetization and the highway ban were partially offset by the one - off impact of the operating model changes.

The operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 274 crore and margin was at 12.6 percent.

Anand Kripalu, CEO of United Spirits said, "Our performance has substantially improved in the fourth quarter as several regulatory challenges are now behind us."

"Underlying net sales growth during the quarter was 9 percent largely driven by a strong performance of our prestige and above segment whose underlying net sales were up 14 percent," he added.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 2,212

Macquarie has maintained UNDERPERFORM rating on United Spirits with a TARGET of Rs 2,212 per share.

The research house is sceptical on any meaningful expansion RoE/RoCE levels and the valuations are capturing risk reward in the stock.

It has reduced FY19 EPS estimate marginally and raised FY20 estimates by 5 percent.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 3,250

Morgan Stanley has maintained equalweight rating on United Spirits with a price target of Rs 3,250 per share.

According to Morgan Stanley, the strong volume growth in prestige and above segment will drive 2018-19 consensus estimates.

The risk-reward for the next 12 months appears less favorable at current valuations, it added.

At 09:16 hrs United Spirits was quoting at Rs 3,238.50, up Rs 116.45, or 3.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

